Loitering Munitions Market Likely to Be Driven by AI and Use of Swarm Technology, Confirms GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The latest market publication titled Loitering Munitions – Thematic Research report provides an overview of the loitering munitions market, outlines the advances in technology and key programs, and provides insight into current procurement and research trends. Loitering munitions are munitions that stay in the air while they search for a target and some return to base in the case of unsuccessful target identification. While they operate in a similar way to armed drones, their self-destructive capabilities are what set them apart.



The loitering munitions market will benefit from increased modularity, increased use of artificial intelligence (AI), use of swarm technology, and increased sensor capabilities in the next ten years. The market will also benefit greatly from the increased proliferation of unmanned systems, as the mass use of such systems drives down the cost of mutual components, with the low cost of the systems being paramount to their application.



Prominent Loitering Munition Market Trends



The main trends shaping the loitering munitions theme over the next 12 to 24 months are shown below. We classify these trends into three categories:



Technology trends

- Swarm technology: Certain loitering munitions can operate in swarms, such as Kronshtadt's Molniya. The application of swarm technology allows for increased functions of the munitions, as well as their use in replacing other solutions in roles. The ability to function in a swarm increases unit costs, but this function is applied to roles where solutions are typically more expensive than loitering munition swarms, and where a more expensive unmanned system is likely to be lost. A prime example is the Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) or Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses (DEAD).

- Artificial intelligence

- Mission modules

- Vertical attack

- Commercial off the shelf (COTS)

- Military off the shelf (MOTS)

- Fuel and propulsion

- 3D printing

- Processor chips

- Miniaturization and scalability

- Battery technology

- Composites



Macroeconomic trends

- Economic risk: In terms of loitering munition production, companies are dependent on imports, such as semiconductors, rare earth minerals, and battery technology used in loitering munitions. The scarcity of these materials could paralyze companies and impact the costs of loitering munitions.

- China impact

- Beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS)



Regulatory trends

- International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR): ITAR imposes significant restrictions on the transfer of sensitive technologies, including the technologies relevant to loitering munitions. US policy specifically prohibits the proliferation of missile technology that would threaten the superiority of the US military. Transfer conditions include restrictions on arming UAS with non-US systems and must only be used in conjunction with international laws including ITAR.

- Laws of war

- Counter drone technology



Loitering Munitions Value Chain Highlights



The key components of loitering munitions can be broadly classified into Aerostructure, Software, Control, Sensor system, Warhead, and Power source. The report also provides a detailed close look at each of the loitering munitions value chain segments including –

- Precision mechanical parts

- Electronic parts

- Propulsion

- Primes



Loitering Munition Companies



GlobalData highlights publicly listed and private companies that are making their mark within the loitering munitions theme.

- AeroVironment

- Raytheon

- Elbit Systems

- HESA

- IAI

- UVision

- WB Electronics

- Cobra

- Kronshtadt

- Northrop Grumman

- Rheinmetall

- STM

- Kalashnikov

- Aeronautics

- DefendTex



