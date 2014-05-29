Lola Barber Opens LRE Matrix Investment Strategies with Celebrity Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Beltsville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- For years, Lola Barber has been considered one of the top professionals in the real estate investment field. Now, Lola is celebrating the opening of her new national real estate investment company, LRE Matrix Investment Strategies, with a ribbon cutting ceremony to be held on June 7, 2014, at 10:00 a.m. at Signature Blue Events, 6500 Virginia Manor Road, Beltsville, MD 20705.



LRE Matrix Investment Strategies was formed to further Lola Barber's mission of helping people discover their inner power. A writer and published author as well as a motivational speaker and personal development coach, Lola Barber has 20 years of experience in counseling and training fellow business people and investors. For more information about Lola Barber and her work, those who are interested can visit http://www.dmvwealthcreation.com/



Now, in partnership with Strongbrook REIC owned by Kevin Clayson and seen on the web at http://kevinclayson.com/about-kev/ , Lola Barber is opening her own investment strategies firm to further her goal of helping others. Present at the ribbon cutting ceremony will be Kevin Clayson, Lola's business partner and friend, as well as other honored guests. Dr. Alberto Alexander, Wealth Strategies Specialist National Expansion Consultant and Advisory Board Member Strongbrook REIC will be there as well as Dr. John Workman, National Expansion Strategist for Strongbrook Real Estate Investment Company, and celebrity real estate broker Dr. Tiana Von Johnson, whose work can be seen on the web at http://tianavonjohnson.com/



Lola Barber is excited about the opportunity to help others realize their dreams through her new investment firm, which can be seen at www.dmvwealthcreation.com . She says, “Lets face it, real estate will never be a bad investment if and when you know how to hold them and fold them!”



About Lola Barber

A wife, mother and poet, Lola Barber says one of the greatest joys in her life is helping other people realize their dreams of investing in real estate successfully and becoming entrepreneurs in their own right. LRE Matrix Investment Strategies was founded to help those who want to enter the world of real estate investment and earn significant profits through an understanding of how the real estate market works.



Contact:

LRE Matrix

240-232-7702

learnfromlola@yahoo.com