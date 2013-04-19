Lola&Grace Launches Spring 2013 Collection

Triesen, Liechtenstein -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- For Spring 2013, fashion jewellery brand lola&grace, sets the theme of Creative Arts for the season with three key trends; from Graffiti inspired showstoppers to Automated Beauty and Colour Up, with each trend ready to take any discerning fashionista through all occasions.



lola&grace takes fashionistas on a culture clash with Graffiti inspired pieces, combining colour and creativity to form a fresh unique look. A vibrant colour palette of fuchsia, indigo and yellow helps create a distinct 80’s vibe, fused with urban aesthetics for a contemporary feel. Key pieces include pop art inspired pendants with tongue in cheek captions, layered chains and bold wrap bracelets finish the look.



Glamour is taken to a new level with Automated Beauty; mechanical creativity forms geometric technicolour creations. Bold shapes, bolts, cogs and wheels are encrusted with Swarovski elements to form this unique trend. Hero pieces include bolt shaped chunky bracelet in resin, cog inspired drop necklace and statement robot themed neon set. Fierce geometric shapes set on a colour pallet of light blue, emerald, neon orange and fuchsia. Feminine yet bold form a real stand out set.



lola&grace takes fashionistas on a journey to Latin America to embrace an authentic carnival spirit. Colour Up throws rules to the wind and allows bold clashing colours to collide. Fuchsia pink, orange and jade meets with iridescent metallics to create a fun colour kaleidoscope. Hero pieces include the vibrant chain and bead family, which includes long draped necklaces, earrings and bracelets to be worn layered for maximum impact.



For Valentine’s Day, lola&grace embraces its romantic side with pink-themed must-haves. From soft pastels to vibrant fuschsia set against nude pantones create a collection to fall in love with. Pink-hued heart pendants make the perfect gift and resin cuffs encrusted with large hearts will finish off this timeless and romantic look.



The new collection can be bought online at http://www.lolaandgrace.com or in one of the lola&grace stores in London’s Westfield Stratford City and Brent Cross. The website also features a music, lifestyle and fashion blog, a monthly free music download and live access and streams to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.



About lola&grace

lola&grace is an exciting new fashion jewellery & accessories brand launched by the Swarovski group. They offer a spectrum of colours and styles at attractive prices perfect to wear on any occasion. Launched in the UK in spring 2012, lola&grace currently has two London stores within Westfield Stratford City and Brent Cross shopping centre. Fashionistas can browse and buy the latest fashion jewellery collection of rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings made with Swarovski crystals on the online shop at www.lolaandgrace.com



