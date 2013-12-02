Lola's Mexican Kitchen Announces New Happy Hour Specials for December

Stamford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Lola’s Mexican Kitchen, a thriving restaurant located in Stamford, is pleased to announce new happy hour specials for December. This December, the Mexican restaurant is adding some spice to their happy hour lineup by introducing the Reverse Happy Hour on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. During Reverse Happy Hour, guests of Lola’s will be treated to some of the best drink specials in Stamford including $3 domestics, $4 house wines and $5 mixed well drinks. Taking place from 10pm-12am, Reverse Happy Hour is available for professionals of Stamford who may get out of work a little later than everyone else. When work ends, these people can head over to Lola’s, where there will be an ice cold drink waiting for them.



Along with the Reverse Happy Hour drink specials, Lola’s Mexican Kitchen will be serving regular happy hour specials every weeknight. During regular the regular happy hour, available from 5pm-8pm, bartenders will be serving $3 beers, $4 wine & sangria and $5 mixed drinks & margaritas. While at the bar enjoying cheap drink specials with friends, guests can also ask for the appetizer menu, where they will find a list of mouthwatering food items. The $5 bar menu includes such delicious items as Wings, Flautas, Chili Cheese Fries, Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari, Chipotle Guacamole and Mini Empanadas. These appetizers are also great to enjoy at the bar during Monday Night Football or any other game during this season’s football schedule.



Residents who are stressed for time, and cannot make it for happy hour, or dinner can have their food delivered to them via Lola’s delivery options. The restaurant offers local delivery services from 5pm-10pm, every night of the week. This is ideal for people who need dinner in a hurry, or do not have enough time to sit down and enjoy their meal with friends and family. They can have their food delivered and make it a relaxing night at home. For further information regarding special, events and the new delivery options, please email the restaurant at info@lolasstamford.com.



About Lola's Mexican Kitchen

Lola’s Mexican Kitchen, located in downtown Stamford, blends traditional Mexican flavor with a modern-day approach. Guests will find an extensive menu filled with contemporary-styled Mexican dishes, along with delicious drinks and a comfortable atmosphere that can be enjoyed by all. Lola’s Mexican Kitchen blends fun and energy, bringing life back to the downtown Stamford restaurant scene.



For more information, please visit http://www.lolasstamford.com/.