Lola's Mexican Kitchen Fills a Restaurant Void in White Plains by Announcing Its Grand Opening

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Lola’s Mexican Kitchen, soon to be one of the most established restaurants in White Plains, is filling a restaurant void and introducing a new cuisine to downtown White Plains. Lola’s White Plains offers a casual, yet sophisticated atmosphere where diners can enjoy traditional Mexican dishes in an upscale environment. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner daily, featuring delicious small plates including blue corn calamari, which is served with a blue cornmeal crust and honey chipotle dipping sauce; empanadas with beef, salsa fresca and queso sauce; and ceviche with shrimp, calamari, cucumber, tomato, and citrus. House specialties include the carne asada, a grilled skirt steak with chimichuri sauce and roasted market vegetables; shrimp ajillo with jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic served over yellow rice; and chile rellenos, a poblano pepper stuffed with queso fresco and topped with roasted tomato sauce. Traditional favorites include flavorful and authentic fajitas, tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and chimichangas. The restaurant also serves house made sangria and a wide selection of specialty cocktails and tequilas. The dining area features ample space with 50 seats in the dining room, 18 bar seats, and 32 high-top seats. Guests are welcome to call ahead for reservations. For further details about the restaurant, contact info@lolaswhiteplains.com.



Previous diners have strongly enjoyed their experiences at Lola’s Mexican Kitchen, which has been proven by online reviews. One guest expressed their satisfaction on Facebook - “Just had a late lunch at Lola's and I give it a big thumbs up. Service and food were great! If you enjoy Margaritas try the Mango, it was very good.”



Choose from a wide selection of specialty cocktails including the Pomegranate Martini with Ketel One vodka, pomegranate juice, sour mix and simple syrup, garnished with an orange; the Pear Sparkler with Poema Cave Brut, peach puree and a splash of St. Germaine elderflower liqueur; and a classic mojito with don q rum, muddled mint and fresh squeezed lime topped with club soda. One of the more popular choices is the Jalapeno Sangrita. “Sangrita, which means ‘little blood’ [is a category of nonalcoholic chaser that] was created to accompany a shot of tequila,” explains owner Ralph Battista. “We’ve combined the two to make a delicious apéritif that cleanses the palate with each peppery sip—it’s the perfect way to prepare your taste buds for a Mexican meal.”



About Lola's Mexican Kitchen

Lola’s Mexican Kitchen is located in White Plains, NY and is open for lunch and dinner every day from 11:30 am to 4am. They offer take out, catering, and is also friendly for kids to enjoy the authentic Mexican cuisine. Reminiscent of a lively cantina, Lola’s Mexican Kitchen is located in the heart of the ever bustling Downtown White Plains. Seamlessly blending traditional flavor and authenticity with a modern approach, Lola’s serves up contemporary Mexican food in an atmosphere that radiates energy and fun.



For further information on upcoming specials or events, visit http://www.lolaswhiteplains.com.