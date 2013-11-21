Lola's Mexican Kitchen in Stamford Announces Thanksgiving Eve Party

Stamford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Lola’s Mexican Kitchen in Stamford is pleased to announce its first annual Thanksgiving Eve party on Wednesday, November 27th. In honor of being one of the biggest drinking days of the year, the Mexican restaurant is allowing guests to come celebrate, without having to pay a cover charge. To keep the party going throughout the night, the Mexican restaurant will also be featuring entertainment from one of the area’s most popular DJ’s, DJ Jonesy. The entertainment will begin at 10pm and won’t stop until the early hours of the morning. Before spending Thanksgiving at home with family, stop in for a fun night out at Lola’s Mexican Kitchen. There is limited space available for the event, so the restaurant highly recommends people make their dinner reservations early. To make a dinner reservation, please call 203-674-5652.



Lola’s Mexican Kitchen has become one of the more popular places for friends and family to gather for dinner. For dinner, guests can enjoy such traditional Mexican favorites as Fajitas, quesadillas, enchiladas and can try new innovative dishes as Blue Corn Calamari, Nachos Frescas, Carne Taquitos and much more. After dinner, guests can stop by the bar for delicious specialty cocktails including Coco Santos, Caza Spritzer, Blue Lagoon, Tropical Sunset and many more. At the bar, guests can also ask for a menu featuring other popular beers, wines and margaritas.



Since opening, many guests have been leaving rave reviews online, describing their positive experience dining at Lola’s Mexican Kitchen. One recent customer, Julie S, had this to say in a recent Yelp review: “One of my favorite restaurants in Stamford! Consistently good food. I've never had a bad meal, but my favorites are the guacamole trio, chicken nachos, any of the tacos and the burrito. Everything is super fresh and the flavor really balanced. Overall if you're looking for good Mexican food this place is hands down the best!” The restaurant is constantly striving to give each guest 100% satisfaction by offering outstanding customer service and delicious food.



About Lola's Mexican Kitchen

Lola’s Mexican Kitchen, located in downtown Stamford, blends traditional Mexican flavor with a modern-day approach. Guests will find an extensive menu filled with contemporary-styled Mexican dishes, along with delicious drinks and a comfortable atmosphere that can be enjoyed by all. Lola’s Mexican Kitchen blends fun and energy, bringing life back to the downtown Stamford restaurant scene.



For more information, please visit http://www.lolasstamford.com/.