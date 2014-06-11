Lola's Mexican Kitchen in Stamford Announces Weekly Specials for Summer 2014

Stamford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Lola’s Mexican Kitchen in Stamford has introduced their weekly specials for summer 2014. Bar goers and Mexican food lovers won’t want to miss Happy Hour Tuesday through Friday from 4-8pm featuring $3 beers, $4 wine and sangria, and $5 margaritas and mixed drinks. The best happy hour in Stamford also includes a $5 bar menu with Lola’s Stamford specialties such as Chipotle Guacamole, Shrimp ceviche, Blue Corn Calamari, and Mini Empanadas.



Monday through Friday guests can also enjoy Lola’s Mexican Kitchen in Stamford’s unique Lunch pricing from 11:30am-4pm (excluding holidays). Choose from Burritos, Enchiladas, Tacos, and Fajitas plus $5 frozen drinks and happy hour specials.



Every Tuesday at the authentic Mexican kitchen is Taco Tuesday, with $2 tacos (3 taco minimum) and Coronitas. Diners have the option of chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, fish, brisket, carnitas, or vegetarian (roasted peppers, squash, zucchini, Oaxaca cheese).



On Wednesdays enjoy Half Price Sangria Pitchers from 5-10pm.



In addition to these regularly scheduled weekly specials and events, Lola’s Mexican Kitchen in Stamford also reminds its customers that the restaurant is set up to host lively birthday and birthday parties in Stamford. A large private party room gives guests a secluded area for their celebrations where private event staff will serve all the specialty cocktails, appetizers, cakes, and any of the fine Lola’s Stamford Mexican food options needed for the party. Choose from several generous open bar and menu packages. Email Josh at jlira@publichouseusa.com for reservations and details.



To learn more about events and weekly specials at Lola’s Stamford, visit them online or call 203-674-5652.



About Lola’s Mexican Kitchen

Lola’s Mexican Kitchen, located in downtown Stamford, blends traditional Mexican flavor with a modern-day approach. Guests will find an extensive menu filled with contemporary-styled Mexican dishes, along with delicious drinks and a comfortable atmosphere that can be enjoyed by all. Lola’s Mexican Kitchen blends fun and energy, bringing life back to the downtown Stamford restaurant scene.



For more information, please visit http://www.lolasstamford.com/.