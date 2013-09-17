Lola's Mexican Kitchen Launches Thursday "Senoritas" Night

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Ladies, grab the girlfriends and head over to the hottest new restaurant in White Plains. Lola’s Mexican Kitchen is launching a Thursday Ladies Night for all the fabulous Senoritas in Westchester. Every Thursday, Lola’s will offer all ladies drink specials including $5 Stoli mixed drinks. To heat up the night, a DJ will spin every week starting at 9PM. Lola’s offer a sexy and relaxed atmosphere, perfect for a night out with friends.



Along with Stoli mixed drinks, ladies can also share pitchers of white and red sangria with their friends or sip on any of the house infused tequila margarita’s including watermelon, mango, honeydew and pineapple. The bartenders will ensure a fantastic night out on the town at one of the best restaurants in White Plains.



Guests can also enjoy the sophisticated food selection from the kitchen including the shrimp ajillo, sautéed to a garlicky tenderness and the slow-braised short ribs, marinated in tequila and beer. The décor of the restaurant matches the sophistication of the food selection, with walls covered with black-and-white photos of Mexican scenes from the 1950s.



Lola’s Mexican Kitchen is also launching a DJ series every Saturday night. Lola’s is spicing up the weekend with a DJ spinning at 10PM, offering a new atmosphere to enjoy on Saturdays. Skip the usual routine and head to Lola’s for a sophisticated and different twist on the weekend.



About Lola’s Mexican Kitchen

Lola’s Mexican Kitchen is located in White Plains, NY and is open for lunch and dinner every day from 11:30 am to 4am. They offer take out, catering, and is also friendly for kids to enjoy the authentic Mexican cuisine. Reminiscent of a lively cantina, Lola’s Mexican Kitchen is located in the heart of the ever bustling Downtown White Plains. Seamlessly blending traditional flavor and authenticity with a modern approach, Lola’s serves up contemporary Mexican food in an atmosphere that radiates energy and fun.



For further information on upcoming specials or events, visit http://www.lolaswhiteplains.com.