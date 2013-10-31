Lola's Mexican Kitchen Now Accepting Reservations for Private Parties This November

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Lola’s Mexican Kitchen is pleased to announce they are now reservations for private parties this November. As one of the most popular venues to have a private party space in White Plains, Lola’s Mexican Kitchen offers a unique atmosphere to make any meal or social gathering a good time. The restaurant is accepting reservations for various private parties including birthday parties, private family gatherings, corporate events and football game-watch parties. Birthday milestones are often celebrated at Lola’s Mexican Kitchen because it is the best place to order a delicious Grande Margarita or tequila shooters for the special birthday boy or girl. To make a reservation or to learn more information, please call the restaurant at 914-358-4939.



Lola’s Mexican Kitchen offers two private party spaces that are available upon request for corporate meetings. The room features ample room for members of the corporate meeting to spread out and staff members will be available to serve food and drinks throughout the night easily. After the meeting, guests can head over to the bar for happy hour drink specials or stay for dinner and enjoy the traditional Mexican cuisine in the dining area. The restaurant serves such traditional Mexican favorites as enchiladas, fajitas, burritos, chimichangas, and quesadillas.



Quickly becoming one of the most talked-about restaurants in White Plains, Lola’s Mexican Kitchen has received many positive reviews from recent guests. “I am craving their 3 different flavors of guac and omg my burrito (drooling) I'm coming back ASAP. Staff was very friendly and service quick-I came for a Tuesday night birthday and there was 12 people at our table and everyone devoured their plates! Great place!”-Yelp.com review. Already featured in the New York Times, Lola’s Mexican Kitchen is dedicated to keeping customers happy and receiving many more compliments in the upcoming months.



About Lola’s Mexican Kitchen

Lola’s Mexican Kitchen is located in White Plains, NY and is open for lunch and dinner every day from 11:30 am to 4am. They offer take out, catering, and is also friendly for kids to enjoy the authentic Mexican cuisine. Reminiscent of a lively cantina, Lola’s Mexican Kitchen is located in the heart of the ever bustling Downtown White Plains. Seamlessly blending traditional flavor and authenticity with a modern approach, Lola’s serves up contemporary Mexican food in an atmosphere that radiates energy and fun.



For further information on upcoming specials or events, visit http://www.lolaswhiteplains.com.