Lola's Mexican Kitchen Now Serving Delicious Margaritas During Summer Season

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- This summer is bound to be hotter than ever and there is only one way to cool down. Lola’s Mexican Kitchen is pleased to announce that they will be serving delicious margaritas and specials during the entire summer season. Of all the bars in White Plains, only Lola’s offers an extensive margarita menu filled with many delicious options and the tastiest tequilas that will help White Plains residents beat the heat. There are many exciting flavors available that will add spice to a hot summer day. Guests of the bar can choose from Pomegranate, Pineapple, Mango, Watermelon, Honeydew, Pepper, Bull Rita, Skinny Girl margaritas and many more. Each 16 ounce margarita glass is served with your choice of a salted rim and made with freshly-squeezed lime, Triple Sec and Agave Nectar. With a bar full of ice cold margaritas, Lola’s will be keeping many people of White Plains out of the heat this summer.



Table reservations are also available for dinner. People of White Plains looking for an energetic and fun atmosphere will find Lola’s Mexican Kitchen to be an ideal destination for a night out with family and friends. Offering contemporary Mexican food, Lola’s Mexican Kitchen is visited daily by guests looking to add some spice to their meals. For dinner, guests can enjoy traditional plates such as the restaurant’s famous Enchiladas, or Chimichangas. The restaurant also offers house specialties including Shrimp Ajillo, Pork Chuleta, Chile Rellenos, Carne Asada and more. With so many dinner options available, guests will have a reason to return every night of the week to try out all the dishes.



After a long day of work, co-workers can take a load off by enjoying a few late-night cocktails at the bar. As one of the most popular White Plains restaurants, Lola’s Mexican Kitchen offers an extensive menu of cocktails available including such favorites as the Mojito, Pear Sparkler, Burnt Paloma, Caipirinha, Bloody Mary and more. There is a different taste for everyone at Lola’s Mexican Kitchen. Table reservations can be made over the phone by calling 914-358-4939.



About Lola’s Mexican Kitchen

Lola’s Mexican Kitchen is located in White Plains, NY and is open for lunch and dinner every day from 11:30 am to 4am. They offer take out, catering, and is also friendly for kids to enjoy the authentic Mexican cuisine. Reminiscent of a lively cantina, Lola’s Mexican Kitchen is located in the heart of the ever bustling Downtown White Plains. Seamlessly blending traditional flavor and authenticity with a modern approach, Lola’s serves up contemporary Mexican food in an atmosphere that radiates energy and fun.



For further information on upcoming specials or events, visit http://www.lolaswhiteplains.com.