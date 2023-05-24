Léon Krier: The Architecture of Community

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2023 -- In this episode of ON CITIES, host Carie Penabad will be speaking with Léon Krier, one of the most provocative architectural and urban thinkers of our time. Krier's career has been a long-standing critique of the legacy of modernist city planning; and his revolutionary theories have changed the discourse of what makes a city successful through a return to traditional principles of architecture and town planning and the creation of community. Krier will discuss his life in architecture as well as his most ambitious projects for the cities of Poundbury in England and Cayalá in Guatemala City. Do not miss what will surely be a provocative conversation. Tune in Friday, May 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST, 8:00 PST on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4119/on-cities; and find all previous episodes on Spotify, Apple iTunes or your favorite podcast platform.



"Cities and landscapes are illustrations of our spiritual and material worth. They not only express our values but give them a tangible reality. They determine the way in which we use or squander our energy, time, and land resources."



— Leon Krier



About Léon Krier

Léon Krier is a renowned architectural and urban theorist. He briefly studied Architecture at the University of Stuttgart; and from 1968-1974, he collaborated with architect James Stirling in London. He is currently the architect of the Prince of Wales's model town of Poundbury in Dorset, England, and the designer of the new city of Cayalá in Guatemala City. He is considered by many to be the intellectual godfather of the New Urbanism movement in the US.



Beginning in the mid 1970s, Krier was appointed Professor of Architecture and Town Planning at the Architectural Association and Royal College of Arts, London and served on the faculty for nearly twenty years. He has also been a visiting professor at numerous institutions including Princeton University and the University of Virginia. From 1990 to 1991, he was the Davenport Professor at Yale University, returning to Yale in 2002 as the Eero Saarinen Professor. He is a founding Trustee of the New School for Traditional Architecture & Urbanism in Charleston.



Krier has been published in Architectural Design, Architectural Review and A+U, and is the author of several books, including Architecture: Choice or Fate (1998), published in 8 languages and winner of the Silver Medal of the Académie Française and The Architecture of Community (2011). He is the recipient of the Berlin Prize for Architecture (1977), the Jefferson Memorial Gold Medal (1985), the Chicago American Institute of Architects Award (1987), and the European Culture Prize (1995). In 2003, he became the inaugural recipient of the Richard H. Driehaus Prize for Classical and Traditional Architecture. Finally, Krier has been art director and designer for Italian furniture designer Giorgetti, since 1990. He is the younger brother of noted architect Rob Krier.



About On Cities

Did you know that the quality of our daily lives is directly influenced by the design of our built environment? Our homes, our work, the way we move, and where we play are all shaped by the design of our cities. This thought-provoking new show from architect, urban design and educator Carie Penabad, examines the complex forces that shape the making of our physical world. Lively conversations with leading experts in a variety of fields engage some of the greatest challenges facing our cities today including climate change, affordable housing, imbedded technologies, infrastructure design, architecture and the arts, urban policy, social mobility and much, much more. Tune in each week at 11:00 AM EST, 8:00 AM PST on the VoiceAmerica Variety Chanel so that we can design a better world.



About Carie Penabad

Carie Penabad is a founding partner of the Miami-based firm of CÚRE & PENABAD Architecture. The work of the firm insists on the importance of architecture and the design of the city as a singular investigation where inquiry and realization, poetry and practicality, history and invention are inextricably linked. The firm has been awarded the prestigious Emerging Voices prize from the Architectural League of New York, a competition that recognizes individuals with a distinct design voice and a significant body of realized work.



Parallel to her design practice, Penabad is currently a Full Professor at the University of Miami School of Architecture; and in 2013, she was appointed the Louis I Kahn Visiting Assistant Professor at Yale University. Penabad's publications include Marion Manley: Miami's First Woman Architect (with Catherine Lynn, University of Georgia Press, 2010); Call to Order: Sustaining Simplicity in Architecture (ORO Publishers, 2018) and the forthcoming book: Made in Miami/Hecho en Miami (with Adib Cure, Actar Publishers, 2023).



