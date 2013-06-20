London Air Conditioning Compliance Rules Changing, Quantech Poised to Help Businesses Upgrade A/C

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- The clock is ticking for businesses still using R22 refrigerant in their London air conditioning units. Fortunately, air conditioning engineers Quantech Environmental has the environmental and technical experience to help businesses phase out R22 A/C systems.



R22 refrigerant is a hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) commonly used in air conditioning systems pre-dating 2004 (or 2001 for larger systems). R22 is in the process of being phased out due to its ozone depletion potential. Legislative changes already made and those coming into force affect any company that has equipment containing R22.



According to Quantechenv.co.uk, R22 use in new A/C equipment has been illegal for a number of years. In 2010, a ban was also imposed in all EU Member States on the use of “virgin” R22 to maintain existing A/C equipment. Only recycled or reclaimed R22 can be now be used, stocks of which are becoming increasingly scarce and expensive. As of January 1, 2015, it will also be illegal to top up A/C systems with R22. Although existing R22 equipment can still be used after that date no work is permitted involving breaking into the refrigeration circuits.



Quantech Environmental’s engineers offer and suggest three R22 phase out solutions as part of their air conditioning installation and air conditioning service. First, Quantech Environmental suggests replacing noncompliance systems. “Older systems, those in poor condition, operating inefficiently or those not meeting their current (or forecast) cooling load, should be replaced with new systems using an alternative, legally-compliant, refrigerant. This option has a number of benefits, most importantly the opportunity to significantly to improve energy efficiency.”



Quantech Environmental also suggests converting existing A/C systems. This option covers a range of actions, from a relatively simple “retrofill” operation to a more comprehensive modification to a standard HFC refrigerant. Although a practical and less expensive option, converted equipment may have less cooling capacity and/or be less efficient than the original system.



Small non-critical A/C systems may opt to forego air conditioning maintenance for now and leave as-is: According to www.quantechenv.co.uk, “This choice may be appropriate to a small non-critical split A/C system in an office which may operate without trouble for some time although, sooner or later, the system will require replacement or conversion.”



