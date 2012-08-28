London Architects Archspace Architects Specialise in New Build, Restoration, Change of Use or House Extension

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Archspace Architects is one of the cutting edge architect firms in London . With over forty years experience delivering exceptional solutions to clients across the UK, it is able to offer a wide range of services that span basic planning through to full design and build.



From house extensions in London to residential development blocks, their team of fully qualified architects transform client ideas into completed projects quickly and efficiently. Its reputation as one of the family run architect firms in London is a result of our commitment to unrivalled design, space planning and superior customer service at all levels.



They have the experience and expertise to create economically viable solutions for their clients that combine innovative design with absolute space efficiency, maximising the potential of any new build or house extensions in London. They tailor their services to meet the individual needs of each client, able to take a project from initial consultation through feasibility, planning and on-site completion. Since their inception in 1969 Archspace has grown to become one of the most proficient architect companies in London, completing projects large and small that include house extensions, change of use, restoration and multi-site developments.



With more and more clients seeking architect in London who practice environmentally responsible design, Archspace strive to combine sustainability and functionality without compromising on any aspect of the project in hand. By embracing the upcoming legislation for carbon reduction in homes they will always seek to provide the most considerate construction methods and materials whenever possible, whether they start from the ground up or providing alterations or house extensions. As London homes evolve they remain at the forefront of green development, benefitting clients and communities as a whole.



Talk to Archspace today about your ideas for a new build, restoration, change of use or house extension, they are confident that they are one of the most accessible and professional architect firms in London. By gathering all the information they can, they will deliver a planning, design or full build service that exceeds your expectations at all levels.



Archspace Architects

221a Archway Road

London

N6 5BN

020 (8)348 9556

go@archspace.co.uk

http://www.archspace.co.uk/