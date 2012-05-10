London Architects of Shape Architecture Unveil 'Don't Move, Improve' Residential Design Brochure

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- Shape Architecture recently debuted their new “Don’t Move, Improve” website brochure to showcase the exciting and affordable expansion and redesign possibilities for UK homeowners. The London architects bring their limitless principles of transparency, openness and light to residential, educational and community projects across London and the Southeast.



With property prices rising, London homeowners are realizing that affordable possibilities for creating ideal spaces lie under their own roofs. The key lies in innovative designs that respect the best of the existing structure while melding it with stirring design innovations that transform or expand the space. By bringing this sensibility to each project, London architect and Shape Architecture Founder Jason Wren makes the possible real for many London homeowners. “We’ve put together a new online residential brochure that promotes the concept of ‘Don’t Move Improve’ to showcase our projects and ignite the sense of possibilities for current homeowners across London,” said Wren.



From large scale basements, green roof extensions, better connection to garden spaces and beyond, Shape Architecture has an ever-expanding portfolio of projects that improve London homes. The “Don’t Move, Improve” residential brochure shows the firm’s approach of getting the simple strategic decisions correct in terms of the site and building orientation to maximise the benefits of daylight and sunlight. “The brochure shows how we utilize a variety of light sources, materials and technologies as well as design and building techniques to reduce electricity and create better flow that energizes existing and expanded spaces,” said Wren.



The architect in London showcases projects ranging from a Grade 2 listed public house in Kensington and a 1950s terraced house in Balham, to a single story extension in Chiswick and properties to the South East from Bray to Brighton. The eco architects show how proper materials, construction techniques and renewable technologies can retain charm while bringing new-century space and light.



The results of this integration approach are homes featuring sustainable design, classic charm and tasteful modernism. By emphasising clear client and trade communication via computer graphics at all project stages, the Sussex architects have been able to deliver each client’s vision. “As architects in London, the cornerstone of our service is the breadth and diversity of our projects, which enables us to meld the treasured aspects of existing homes and buildings with new exciting spaces that will serve them well into the future,” said Wren. For more information, please visit http://www.shapearchitecture.co.uk



About Shape Architecture

Jason Wren founded Shape Architecture in 2006. He had previously spent 10 years at Studio E Architects, where as an Associate, he designed and led many of the practice’s most high profile buildings. On projects such as Classroom of the Future and the Exemplar Sustainable Schools in Bexley, Jason has demonstrated the ability and experience to deliver innovative concepts as real buildings.