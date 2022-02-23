London Banks Embark on Risk and Compliance Hiring Spree

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2022 -- The banking sector in London is thriving if the most recent hiring figures are to be believed. After a period of significant challenge, thanks to the pandemic and Brexit, in June 2021, 5,000 new banking jobs were created, the first time that has ever happened according to industry insiders. This record hiring activity continued throughout the second half of the year and much of the focus of it was on compliance. Hiring for compliance specialists has been a priority for financial institutions in the UK post-Brexit and vacancies for these roles made up almost 13% of the total. For many organisations in banking and financial services, the motivation for compliance hiring is to improve internal resources for preventing money laundering and fraud. Thanks to the fact that many banks are now returning staff to the office there is also a need to make up for teams that have been streamlined during the pandemic and this too has pushed up the numbers of compliance roles on offer.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings is a compliance recruiter providing expert support to organisations with a stake in the UK financial services sector keen to ensure compliance standards are being met. The firm has extensive experience supporting enterprises when it comes to hiring for these roles and also provides expert insight in recruiting for many connected fields, from financial technology to commodities, investment management, insurance and actuarial, private wealth management and quantitative research and trading.



Through almost two decades as a compliance recruiter Selby Jennings has been able to grow its network nationwide in Germany. Today that includes extensive coverage across the country, including major hubs such as Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. There are currently many different roles available via Selby Jennings, including Senior Business Analyst [Cash Equities], Project Manager and Chief Information Security Officer.



The team at Selby Jennings said, "Little did we know that the pandemic would spark a new chapter for financial services. From ever-evolving regulations, mercurial consumer expectations, digital transformation, to the heightened competition from incumbents and new entrants, financial services verticals evolved at lightning speed – all while in a stage of poised recovery with the need to future-proof operations from additional disruption.



Alongside challenges brought on by the pandemic, financial services in 2021 were gripped by the wider political and socio-economic context that was Brexit, as banks and financial institutions packed their bags to move some, or all, of their operations to cities across Europe. However, Financial Services were one of the few bright spots of the past year, providing fuel to the economy and scaling up in a time where many sectors wouldn't take the risk. 2022 is already shaping up to be a record-breaking year in terms of talent movement, and we can't wait to help clients secure that world-class talent."



