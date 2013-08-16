London Based Cleaning Services Company Proud to Have Received Nearly 500 Positive Reviews

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Cleaning companies and their staff usually carry out their work when no one else is around so when you are selecting a cleaning company for your office or home you need to be confident that they will carry out a good job and be trust worthy. Taking references and checking company reviews is a good way to make sure that your personal or company belongings will be safe and an effective job will be done.



Citywide Cleaning is a London-based home and office-cleaning firm, the company is extremely proud to have received a five-star rating from 480 of their previous customers; reviews were based on the quality of their cleaning services and the overall value that the company provides.



Services provided by Citywide include Office Cleaning, Carpet Cleaning, Commercial Cleaning, Deep Cleans and Laundry Services. On their office-cleaning page, the company say that all their staff are fully vetted, fully trained and fully covered by all necessary insurance.



If you are looking for a domestic cleaner, the company say, “Citywide Cleaning Services London provides first class domestic cleaning services in London and the home counties. At Citywide Cleaning, we are devoted to providing you with reliable, trustworthy and highly trained Staff.” Domestic services offered by Citywide include Regular House Cleaning, After Party Cleaning, Housekeeping, Ironing and much more, domestic cleaning rates start from £11 per hour and more information can be found here.



About Citywide

Citywide have been operating for over 7 years with four offices around London and the Home Counties, their head office address is 26 York Street London, W1U 6PZ. For more information or to book a cleaner visit the company’s newly rebranded website http://www.citywidecleaning.co.uk they can also be contacted via phone on 020 8555 6207.