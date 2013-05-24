London Based Cupcake Business Bring a Unique Touch to Cup Cakes Wedding Cakes Idea

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- The standard wedding cake is a necessity for a wedding, but those who are looking to do something different should consider individual cupcakes instead of a traditional cake. In the U.K., there is no better person for cup cake wedding cakes than Tia-Mai Hong.



“I started this business in 2010 after a life-long love of baking. I left my office job life for the kitchen and oven. I have not looked back since,” said Hong.



Using only premium brands and working from scratch, each of Miss CupCakes cupcakes are lovingly crafted with expert precision. Several flavors of cupcake and icing are available for wedding cupcakes.



“For those who want cupcakes for their wedding, contact me. I will take great pleasure in crafting your cupcakes with the same care and approach to the finest wedding cake. Each cake will be hand decorated with your choice of designs,” said Hong.



The Miss CupCakes cupcake gallery features many examples of previously designed and crafted cupcakes for various customers from any occasion to a christening to weddings. There is a cupcake for everyone.



“One thing we pride ourselves on with our cupcakes is understanding the sensitive needs of celiac disease sufferers. If you cannot tolerate gluten, we can still provide you an excellent cupcake that will exceed your expectations in taste, creativity and texture,” said Hong.



Besides cup cake wedding cakes and general order cupcakes, Miss CupCakes also makes giant cupcakes, similar in scope to a standard cake, although shaped like a cupcake.



“The only limit I have had making cupcakes, wedding cupcakes or the giant ones is the imagination of the customer,” said Hong.



Miss Cupcakes is a family run business which provides bespoke design and orders of cupcakes and other specialty cake requirements. Head owner and chef Tia-Mai Hong also provides the option of wheat and gluten free cakes, providing for a range of people and tastes.



