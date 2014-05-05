London-Based Filmmaker, Samuel A. Martin's, Fashion Film Chosen as an Official Selection for the La Jolla Fashion Film Festival

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- With 8 years of directorial experience under his belt, Samuel A. Martin’s work includes commercials, music videos, and more recently, fashion films. Martin’s focus began to shift towards fashion after he shot a 3D stereoscopic feature film in 2011/2012. Now, the director is collaborating with several fashion brands to bring his ideas and concepts to life.



The La Jolla Fashion Film Festival has announced that the director’s film, “Alive”, has been selected as an official selection. Created for Prangsta Costumiers and starring Kim Lysette and Zaf Shabir, “Alive” is a visually enchanting tale of a puppet maker and his beloved life-size marionette who comes to life.



Quick Festival Fact List:



Why: Empowering, Supporting, & Recognizing Creative Professionals Worldwide



What: The world's largest gathering of fashion film professionals



Dates: July 24-26, 2014 (Opening Reception July 25th)



Location: La Jolla, California (seaside resort just north of San Diego)



Purpose: An industry event to network, make deals, attend seminars & panels, view the best in fashion film production worldwide, and win awards



Home of the Fashion Film Industry Awards: Global confirmation of excellence in worldwide fashion film production



Award Categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Hairstyling, Best Makeup, Best Fashion, Best Music, Best Creative Concept, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, Best Actor, Best Actress



Who Is Attending: Top fashion film directors, producers, fashion designers, stylists, hair & makeup artists, creative professionals, and filmmakers from around the world



Screening: A different program each night featuring the top .001% of fashion films produced each year



Activities: Nightly screenings, press receptions, after parties, panels, red carpet, networking, & dealmaking



Contact:

Fred Sweet

Producer

La Jolla Fashion Film Festival

International Fashion Film Awards

fredsweet@LJFFF.com

619-889-3238