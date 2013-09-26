London Based Voice, Video and Data Specialists Pleased to Add Clickshare to Product Portfolio

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Interact, a London based voice, video and data solutions provider is pleased to have added new products and solutions to their portfolio this month. One of the solutions added by the company is the Barco ClickShare Presentation System, this system makes giving presentations easy.



Interact say that clients who have implemented the ClickShare solution are experiencing better presentations and putting less pressure on their IT staff, Interact say on their website http://www.interact-technology.com/barco-clickshare-presentation-system/ "ClickShare makes the process of connecting to the meeting room’s video system a simple matter of just clicking a button. This one click wonder software means others who want to participate in the discussion can simply connect one of the ClickShare Buttons to their laptop this enables them to put their content on-screen as well. In total, four attendees can participate on-screen simultaneously. The result is enhanced meeting efficiency and better decision-making."



The solution makes setting up meeting room presentation systems easy, all users need to do is insert a wireless USB device into their laptop and press a button. ClickShare also makes presentations seemless since multiple people can connect to the presentation system and with the click of a button they can get their presentation on the big screen.



Interact encourage anyone interested in the ClickShare technology to try a presentation at their head office which is based in the City of London, Bank EC4. The company can offer customers a demonstration of many Voice and Video solutions such as Lync and ClickShare. Interact say that because of their strategic partnerships they can implement solutions irrelevant of location. Interact can be contacted on 0845 8733110 and are keen to answer any questions regarding ClickShare or the other solutions that they provide.