London Business Cards Offers Instant Business Card Printing Solutions in London

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Business cards are important tool for information presentation, marketing and advertisement. Business cards are minimalist physical equivalent of websites. From individual professionals to big companies, all use business cards as means of handy presentation of essential information about the business to customers or prospective customers. London Business Cards ensures that no enterprise and individual runs short of business cards in London. It is a subsidiary of Printpal London and provides dedicated business card printing in London. It specialises in instant printing at affordable price. The company offers free templates to allow customers order quickly and delivers the printed lots the same day, if ordered before 2 o’clock.



Business cards are small entities that play big role in striking deals with potential clients and customers. While business owners and spokespersons are found thoroughly prepared for meetings with potential customers and clients, running short of business cards is not rare a situation. However, business representatives can order instant business cards London to make sure that shortage or lack of it does not cast spell of bad luck on the upcoming presentation of their business. London Business Cards provides same-day printing service to companies in any industry as long as they are located in London. Submission of the card information to London Business Card is the only criterion for same-day service.



The plan for business cards London same-day print is simple. Customers need to place the ordering process before 2 p.m. The information that needs to be printed has to be sent as PDF or Illustrator, Photoshop, Word, Excel, PowerPoint or Publisher files to the sales email id of London Business Cards. An invoice is generated in confirmation of the order reception and for payment. The charges seem surprisingly lower than anyone expects for such quick service. It is payable via PayPal. A confirmation receipt is sent by the company to the customers.



The value-for-money part is that the sales department does not direct the sent information to printing department straightaway. The designers in the company rather inspect the matter for potential typographical mistakes, design or colour flaws and scopes for improvement before approving it for printing. Any mistake or flaw found in the emailed file is immediately notified to the customer by professionals, who discuss the concern on the phone and sort out a solution then and there. After receiving the printed cards, many customers have redesigned their business cards by professional designers at London Business Cards. The company provides Luxury Matt Laminated and corporate as well as cheap business cards London.



About London Business Cards

London Business Cards is a subsidiary of Printpal London. It provides dedicated business cad printing service in London. It speciality is instant printing that is deliverable the same provided it is ordered before 2 p.m. The charges for printing are affordable and competitive.



Website: http://www.london-business-cards.co.uk



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Company: London Business Cards

Website: http://www.london-business-cards.co.uk/