London City Airport SeeksApproval for £200m Expansion to Accommodate 120,000 Flights Annually

Isle of Wight, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- London City Airport has submitted a planning application to expand the airport to accommodate up to 120,000 flights annually. This proposal will furnish facilities to double its passengers to six million over the next ten years. The airport, which is predominantly used by the business community, currently handles 70,000 flights and 3 million passengers per year.



It is understood that the airport, based in the Royal Docks in East London, requires a terminal expansion, new aircraft parking that can accommodate larger commercial aircrafts, and a parallel taxilane to increase runway capacity during peak operating hours.



A spokesperson from Speedy Transfers has said that this expansion will enable smoother, stress-free anduninterrupted airport transfers for their clientele. The modernised terminal building is expected to provide even shorter check-in times. The creation of new jobs will not only result from the expansion project, but it will also provide opportunities to increase the capacity of all travel related providers who service the airport and its travellers.



For more information, please contact Speedy Transfers

Tel: +44 (0) 1983 526 884

E-mail: info@speedytransfers.co.uk

Address:53 Parkhurst Road, Newport,Isle of Wight, PO30 5HU, UK



About Speedy Transfers

Speedy Transfers offer airport transfersassuring fast,reliable and affordable travel connections to destinations worldwide. Their fleet of private shuttles, airport taxis andminibuses offer a safe and comfortable service with a difference. For more information please visit http://www.speedytransfers.co.uk



By Mr. Craig Anderson

Newport, Isle of Wight – UK