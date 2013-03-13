London Clinic Invests in the Gold Standard for Laser Hair Removal

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Have you had enough of regular shaving, expensive creams and painful waxing sessions? Laser could be the answer to your woes, hair removal by laser is often permanent it used to be the case that certain skin types could not be treated by laser but one London clinic has invested in state of the equipment, this new system enables them to treat virtually any skin type and hair colour.



Pulse Light Clinic are based in Fenchurch Street, just a short walk from Fenchurch railway station, Monument and Tower Hill tube stations. The clinic has been offering various laser treatments since 2002, they have recently upgraded their hair removal equipment to what is widely considered to be the Gold Standard of hair removal, The Soprano XL Laser.



Pulse Light Clinic say on their website “This ground-breaking new module provides effective laser hair removal because it safely and softly heats the dermis to the correct temperature that damages the hair follicle root and prevents re-growth of hair as long as it’s in the growth phase-anaphase.



The Soprano XL is a state of the art procedure, a Diode laser specially designed to remove unwanted hair faster, more comfortably, and with fewer visits than ever before.”



The equipment can be used on the face, legs, back, chest, underarms, etc. unlike the equipment of some other clinics the Soprano XL offers a completely painless hair removal experience.



About Pulse Light Clinic

Pulse Light Clinic are open 6 days a week, Monday-Saturday and their staff have over 15000 laser technology hours experience, they offer free initial consultation even to walk-in clients.