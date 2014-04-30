London Clinic Launches Laser Treatment for Thread Vein Sufferers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- City Hair Removal, a laser clinic based in Fenchurch Street, London employs only experienced and highly trained staff to use of their state of the art equipment. The clinic treats more than 50 clients a day, 6 days a week and stays open late on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Firdays.



Services provided by the clinic include laser hair removal, skin tightening, the clinic are now using their machines and experience to treat thread veins.



Thread Veins can also be known as Spider or Broken Veins, they are caused when small blood vessels that run close to the skins surface become dilated. This dilation makes them appear as purple or red wiggly lines. Thread veins are not connected to any underlying medical conditions, they can sometimes be a sign of circulatory problems, if they are left untreated thread veins can usually get worse. They don’t usually cause any major health issues.



The condition affects more than 50% of women, it is sometimes caused by hormonal changes during the menopause. Pregnancy is another major cause of thread veins, when a woman is pregnant the amount of blood in her body increases substantially. The extra blood puts more pressure on the pregnant womans veins and valves. Men can suffer with thread veins but they are not as common.



Traditional thread vein treatments include: invasive procedures such as endothermal ablation, sclerotherapy and phlebectomy. Laser offers a non-invasive treatment method, the clinic say that unlike some traditional treatments, there is ‘no downtime’ with their procedure, “you can have a treatment and then return to work afterwards.”



City Hair Removal say that they can use laser to treat: Spider Naevii, Blue/Purple thread veins that are up to 4mm wide, Facial Telangeictasia and Campbell de Morgan Spots.



The clinic recommend mixed modality lasers for the job, benefits of treatment via this kind of laser are: it's less painful, one laser targets pigment whilst the other tightens skin in one go, the sequential delivery of both lasers improves the out come, low side effects and mixed modality causes Met-haemoglobin which the clinic says allows for 3 x's more efficiency than just one laser. Click here for more information.



The clinic is located just a short walk from several tube stations including Bank, Monument and Tower Hill they are also on many bus routes.