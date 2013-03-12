London Clinic Offer Lunch Time Skin Tightening

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Pulse Light Clinic are based in Central London, just a stones throw away from Tower Hill and Monument tube stations. They have been trading since 2002 and offer various laser procedures such as rosacea treatment, laser tattoo and hair removal. The clinic is extremely pleased to be able to add skin tightening to their long list of services.



The clinic say that demand for their skin tightening service is booming, especially during the lunch period. They believe this is due to their convenient location which means that many city workers can just pop-in on their lunch hour.



The skin tightening service is completely non-invasive, it works by inducing collagen production under your skin. There are no side effects or recovery time associated with the procedure and any skin colour is suitable.



The clinic describe the procedure on their website pulselightclinic.co.uk "During treatment a cooling gel is applied and NIR head-piece is massaged over the target areas. Clients report no pain, the sensation is sometimes described as a hot stone massaged on the skin. Clinical trials by leading authorities document the safety and effectiveness of this treatment for all skin types even those with a slight tan.



This is an exciting new therapy that will give your skin a new youthful appearance with no pain and no down-time."



The Pulse Light Clinic is open 6 days a week and offer a free initial consultation, their staff are highly experienced and trained in the use of all laser equipment.