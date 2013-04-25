London Clinic Offers as Much as 50% Laser Hair Removal

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- City Hair Removal is conveniently located in Fenchurch Street, London, just a short walk from Tower Hill, Monument, Bank and Aldgate tube stations. The clinic was established in 2002 and is open 6 days a week from Monday-Saturday, they specialize laser hair removal and have invested in several different machines to ensure that they can treat the widest range of skin types and hair colours.



Lasers and treatments available at City Tattoo Removal include the award-winning Soprano XL, on their website the clinic make the below comments of the Soprano hair removal system



"Suitable for all skin types including darker skin types 4-6 its best for those with a lower pain threshold and sensitive areas such as the bikini.



The non-invasive laser light works its magic to destroy the root, halting hair growth by destroying the hair follicle in the growth phase. It’s ideal for those looking for a more permanent solution to hair removal in common problem areas: faces, bikini area, legs and underarm."



Why should you choose laser hair removal?



Laser targets and kills the hair follicles so it reduces and even stops hair growth in problem areas, this means that it saves you time and money over the longterm.



Laser hair removal has also been shown to reduce ingrown hairs.



Does it hurt?



It depends on your clinic and the lasers that they use, City Hair Removal have the very latest hair removal technology, the Soprano XL which offers a pain-free experience for most clients. When choosing a clinic for laser treatment you need to be wary of their equipment and the experience of their staff, the wrong equipment in the wrong hands can cause some patients to suffer burning and even permanent skin damage.



As has already been said above City Hair Removal have been offering laser procedures since 2002 and have very experienced staff, for more details of the clinic, their equipment, staff and current offers visit http://www.cityhairremoval.com.