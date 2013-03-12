London Clinic Offers Big Savings on Laser Tattoo Removal

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- City Tattoo Removal are a specialist tattoo removal clinic based in Fenchurch Street, Central London. The clinic is just a short walk from Fenchurch Street rail, Tower Hill and Monument tube stations and is offering clients up to 30% off laser treatments for a limited time.



This kind of tattoo removal is completely non-invasive, laser light is used to target and breakdown the inks located in the dermis layer of the patients skin, once these inks have been broken down the patients body can safely remove them. Unlike traditional tattoo removal methods laser leaves no scaring.



City Tattoo Removal use the very best laser equipment, the Lynton Q-Plus Series, this laser has 3 output wavelengths and allows all tattoo colours and pigmented lesions to be effectively removed.



You might be wondering if tattoo removal hurts? Most of the clinics clients say that the treatment feels as though their skin is being flicked with an elastic band, a few say it reminds them of when they had the tattoo done. Don't worry about the pain too much, numbing cream can be applied.



The clinic have a very good tattoo removal faq for any other questions or concerns you might have.



The clinic have been offering laser tattoo removal treatment since 2002, they have highly trained and experienced therapists. They employ qualified nurses who are highly skilled and experienced in laser treatment for skin tightening, hair and tattoo removal.



The clinic say “The core function of our clinical team is focused on the delivery of photo based skin treatments, with special emphasis on skin improvement and dealing with skin imperfections.” They offer a free initial consultation and patch test to ensure you will experience no adverse effects from laser tattoo removal.