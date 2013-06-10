London Clinic Offers Clients the Opportunity to Pay for Hair Removal in Instalments

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Laser hair removal works by targeting the hair follicles, these follicles are located beneath our skin. Traditional methods such as shaving and waxing just remove the hair itself, this means the hair will always grow back, laser actually destroys the hair follicles so the hair takes much longer to grow back and after a few treatments it is usually removed gone from the treated area forever.



http://www.cityhairremoval.com was established in 2002 and is a specialist laser hair removal clinic located in Fenchurch Street, London. The clinic offer hair removal services for both men and women, they say any area can be treated and because they have recently invested in the latest equipment they can also teat virtually any hair and skin colour combination although dark-haired patients with light skin can be treated more effectively.



The clinic say on their website “We have 3 state of the art lasers specifically designed to target all hair and skin types for the safest and most effective laser hair removal treatment in London. Most clinics only have access to one laser which means your hair may not be being removed as effectively as it should be, costing more money in the long-term.”



If you would like more details on the clinics hair removal services and payment plan they are open from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, based just a short walk from Monument, Tower Hill and Bank tube stations and offer free initial consultation to all walk in clients.