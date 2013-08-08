London Clinic Offers Free Patch Test and Up to 55% Discount on Laser Hair Removal

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Many laser hair removal clinics can only treat clients with light skin and dark hair; this is because they use high energy burst of laser light which targets melanin in the hair follicle, the darker our skin the more melanin it contains. If clients with this kind of skin go to the wrong clinic they may suffer burns and hyperpigmentation because a too laser which is too powerful has been used by inexperienced staff.



One London laser clinic has opened up hair removal to the masses by investing in the latest hair removal technology and they can now treat virtually any skin type and hair colour combination, www.pulselightclinic.co.uk have invested in several different types of hair removal technology. One very effective piece of hair removal equipment purchased by the clinic is a diode hair removal system called the Soprano XL. The clinic say "Soprano XL is a revolutionary new method for permanent hair removal that is virtually pain-free. Soprano XL combines the gold standard features of 810nm diode HR with an exclusive SHR 'in motion' approach which delivers safe, fast and effective results."



The clinic have produced this video for clients interested in laser hair removal, in the video they talk about the benefits of laser hair removal and the importance of a patch test. Pulse light clinic offer a free patch test and initial consultation to all their clients, the patch test and initial consultation enable the clinic to determine how many treatment sessions will be required, cost and which state of the art machine is right for each individual client.



About Pulse Light Clinic

Pulse Light Clinic has been in business for 13 years, they have very experienced staff and are conveniently located in Fenchurch Street, London. The clinic is just a short walk from several tube stations including Tower Hill, Bank and Monument. Clients travelling by bus will be able to use the number 8, 11, 15, 17, 21, 23, 25, 26, 35, 40, 43, 47, 48, 133, 141, 149, 242, 344, 388, 521 to get to the clinic.



For a very limited time Pulse Light Clinic are offering up to a 55% discount on Laser Hair Removal.