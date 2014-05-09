London Clinic Offers Painless Laser Hair Removal

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Pulse Light Clinic are specialists in all kinds of laser treatment, the well established clinic is centrally located in Fenchurch Street, London. The clinic employ highly experienced staff and has invested heavily in the latest technology like the Soprano XL. Pulse Light Clinic can currently offer treatment via 4 different types of laser including the Soprano XL most clients compare treatment via which to a hot stone massage.



The laser hair removal treatment works using bursts of very powerful laser light, this light is attracted to melanin located in the root of the clients hair, the light heats the hair root destroying it permanently. Once the root has been destroyed it will not produce any more hair making laser hair removal a very good choice for clients bored of shaving and waxing.



Pulse Light Clinic say that permanent results cannot be achieved straight away though, many clients require 6 and 8 treatments in order to experience permanent results from laser hair removal. To encourage clients to book more than one session the clinic has launched a special 65% offer for May.



The popular laser clinic say on this page, “Laser is recognised as the Gold standard in perminantly removing your unwanted hair. Unlike the rival IPL it can remove hair a lot faster and more importantly remove it safely. IPL should only be used on skin types 1-3 and as it engages with the upper dermis of the skin so closley, it increases the chance of side effects.”



Pulse Light Clinic offer all clients a free initial consultation, free initial consultation the clinic will carry out a patch test. The patch test helps the clinics staff ascertain the how many treatments will be required and enables clients to see how the treatment feels.



About Pulse Light Clinic

The clinic is open 6 days a week and located conveniently at 150-152 Fenchurch Street, London, just a short walk from the busy financial district and on several major bus routes. The clinics closest tube stations are Bank, Monument and Tower Hill.