London Clinic Offers Skin Tightening with No Down or Recovery Time Required

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- The Soprano XL laser skin tightening procedure is extremely effective at treating loose and wrinkled skin. Soprano XL gently warms the skin, which aids in stimulating collagen. This revolutionary and completely non-invasive laser skin tightening system helps to bring back the original skin tone without causing any discomfort to the patients, many patients say that the treatment is actually a very enjoyable experience, comparable to a hot stone massage.



Any skin type and colour is suitable for the Soprano XL treatment and it causes no damage to the skin's surface, the skin may appear a little red for a bit after treatment but make-up can be applied directly after treatment if you wish to cover this redness up.



One London clinic who is very pleased to be offering the procedure is The Pulse Light Clinic, they say that the lunch hour is a very busy period of the day for them, because the procedure is completely non-invasive and has no down time many of their skin tightening clients are able pop in on their lunch break. The clinic say that treatment time depends on the size of the area being treated but it is usually around 30-40 minutes.



