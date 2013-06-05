London Clinic Offers Up to 50% off Laser Hair Removal

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Pulse Light Clinic is a specialist laser treatment clinic conveniently based in Central London, the clinic has been operating since 2002, has all the latest laser equipment including the Soprano XL, highly trained and experienced staff.



The clinic says on their website “Here at the Pulse Light Clinic we pride ourselves in having the latest breakthrough in laser hair removal technology. Each of the brand new laser machines we now have makes it easy to target, lighter/finer hair, darker skin types 4-6 as well as Pain free laser hair removal.”



So what makes laser better than traditional methods such as shaving or waxing?



Hair cells are located in hair follicles that are present in the subsurface of our skin; the hair follicle continuously produces hair for a person's lifetime. The reason laser hair removal gives longer lasting results is because it doesn’t just target the hair but the actually hair follicles themselves this means that many of Pulse Light Clinics clients experience permanent hair removal with laser treatment.



For more information on laser hair removal and to find out about package discounts that are available why not pop into Pulse Light Clinic? They offer a free initial consultation; the clinic is open 6 days a week and conveniently located in Fenchurch Street, London. The clinic says that because they are so well located and because certain areas can be treated in 5 minutes many City workers pop in on their lunch breaks.