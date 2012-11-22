London Clinic Proud to Announce New Skin Tightening Service

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- We all get wrinkles and sagging skin as we get older, that is part of ageing. Skin always seems to sag in the most visible places, particularly on the face, arms, neck and abdomen. The abdomen might not be that visible in this winter weather but, come the summer months you might feel differently about it.



Until recent years the only way around the effects of aging was plastic surgery. Alternatives to plastic surgery were either not long-lasting, simply didn't work or they had side effects like leaving a rash on the treated area.



There is now simple safe and effective new technology, it is called Near Infrared.



Pulse Light Clinic based in Fenchurch Street, London are pleased to be able to offer this new service to their clients. Their website says "Without damaging the skin, the Soprano NIR heats the inner layer of the skin – the dermis – inducing formation of collagen which reduces laxity and gives a firmer younger appearance."



They say it is a genuine alternative to going under the surgeon's knife, suffering the side effects of anaesthetic, the inconvenience and pain of recovering from surgery. Near Infrared skin tightening is a virtually painless experience because during the treatment a cooling gel is applied as pulses of light are used to treat the target areas.



Any clients that have experienced pain described it as a feeling like an elastic band snapping on the skin.



Leading authorities have carried out clinical trials of this treatment and they have documented both its safety and effectiveness.



Pulse Light Clinic say "The Soprano penetrates and heals the skin’s inner layer without harming the surface. The light tighten, tones and textures your skin." How many treatments will be required? The clinic say "Results depend on severity of skin laxity, age and skin type. Clients generally notice an improvement soon after treatment, but it can be gradual."



They offer a free inital consultation, they will then advise and tailor treatments to your needs. For more information on Soprano Skin tightening give Pulse Light Clinic.



Although this is a new service Pulse have been in business for many years and they have very experienced staff. Other treatments and conditions that can be treated non-ivasively by Pulse Light Clinic Include: Photo-Rejuvenation, Rosacea, Melasma - that's an over production of melanin, Pulse offer an extremely wide range of laser and IPL (Intense Pulse Light treatments). See their extensive list of client testimonials.