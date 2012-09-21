London Clinic Say Laser Is Best for Hair Removal

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Shaving is probably the most temporary but least painful of hair traditional removal solutions, contrary to popular belief shaving does not make the hair grow back any thicker, darker, or faster. Shaving does make the hair more noticeable as it regrows, this is because the hair follicle has a blunt top when shaved, naturally hairs grow with a tapered top.



More long lasting, traditional hair removal methods involve physically pulling the hair out of it's follicle by plucking or waxing. In a recent survey of beauty therapists it was discovered, most clients were looking for hair removal that lasted a long time.



Laser hair removal is different from traditional hair removal methods because it the kills hairs roots, this makes it a much more permanent way to remove unwanted hair.



One London clinic who offer Laser Hair Removal say “In most people the laser treatment is permanent”. They say their treatment is pain free because their equipment is specifically tuned for hair removal. They also warn that some clinics offering similar treatment use a general purpose laser for the job, they say this can be extremely painful.



For women facial hair can be a source of immense embarrassment, the clinic are specialists in this kind of treatment and say “Before laser treatment, other methods of facial hair removal were harsher, they risked irritation and even scarring.”



City hair removal offer laser hair removal for the face, toes, back, chest and legs, they are based in London and have the very latest state of the art equipment.