London Clinic Say They Can Reduce Rosacea Flushing

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Sufferers of rosacea are most commonly fair-skinned women, in the 30-40 age range. Those that suffer from rosacea tend to blush very easily, dilation of blood vessels can cause persistent redness. Sufferers often experience relationship breakdown, tend dread social engagements and contact with unknown people.



If you suspect you have rosacea it is advisable that you seek expert help, when left untreated the condition of rosacea tends to escalate and cause a condition known medically as telangieotasia.



One London-based clinic say they have successfully helped thousands of rosacea clients, including the four sub-types. Pulse Light Clinic is based in Fenchurch Street, Central London, they say on their website pulselightclinic.co.uk “Whilst it is recognised that there is no known cure for Rosacea, the Pulse Light Clinic concentrates on reducing and/or removing visible symptoms so that there are fewer or even no flushing episodes, together with a paler/clearer complexion, and an absence of visible facial blood vessels.”



The clinic uses a technology called IPL, Intense Pulsed Light and dietary changes. Diet can play a big part in rosacea flare ups and controlling the condition, common dietary triggers include spicy food, alcohol and other drinks such as coffee. Many sufferers find that eating more healthily can help; if you have rosacea you could try consuming foods rich in essential fatty acids like Omega-3, Omega-6, Omega-9, Vitamin A and Riboflavin.



