London Clinic Says Thread Vein Sufferers Can Return to Work Immediately After Treatment

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- City Hair Removal are based in London, just a short walk from the financial district in Fenchurch Street. The clinic has specialised in all kinds of laser treatment for more than two decades and only employs experienced staff. City Hair Removal is pleased to now be able to add an new treatment to their list of services, non-invasive thread vein removal.



Thread veins are very common for women but can be suffered by men too. Thread veins can be inherited and usually develop as people age, as people become older their skin and blood vessels gain more elasticity. Thread veins can also be caused by the hormonal changes associated with menopause and pregnancy. Thread veins can sometimes develop due to strong sun or wind exposure, being overweight and extremes in temperature.



City Hair Removal can have begun using their experience and state of the art laser equipment to treat thread veins, spider veins, varicose veins and Campbell de Morgan spots. The clinic can use their thread vein laser machines on most areas of the body these include: the nose, cheeks, legs, arms, back and chest.



City Hair Removal can use their state of the art laser equipment to treat thread veins, spider veins, varicose veins and Campbell de Morgan spots the clinic can use their thread vein removal procedures on the nose, cheeks, legs, arms, back and chest. “Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) can give a long term solution to thread veins, spider veins, and varicose veins in just a few fast and easy treatments. Unlike some other treatments, there is ‘no downtime’ in as much as you can have a treatment and then return to work afterwards.” City Hair Removal say on this page.



The clinic say they use the NDYAG (1064) for darker skin types and either Alexandrite (755nm) or mixed modality lasers for lighter skin types, they say that their thread vein treatment can leave the skin smoother and even-toned and that clients experience no downtime, many of their clients are city workers who return to their desks immediately after treatment.



The popular laser clinic is located at 150-152 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 6BB, open on Saturdays and until 9 pm some nights. The clinics nearest tube sations are Bank and Tower Hill, for more location information visit this page.