London Clinic to Offer a New Skin Tightening Service

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- One London clinic is pleased to announce a new service, near infra-red skin tightening (NIR), this treatment heats the dermis layer of skin promoting collagen production this makes the skin appear plumper and firmer without the invasive surgery that was the only option if you previously wanted firmer, better looking and less wrinkly skin.



NIR can be used to treat the face, neck, legs and abdomen. Treatments can usually be carried out in less than an hour and require no anaesthetic.



Pulse light clinic is based in the heart of London, their location and speed of the treatment means they can offer the revolutionary Soprano XL skin tightening very conveniently for City workers who want to get younger looking skin in their lunch hour.



The clinic describe the treatment by saying “During treatment a cooling gel is applied and precise pulses of light are delivered to the target areas. Clients report little or no pain, the sensation is sometimes described as a little like an elastic band snapping on the skin. Clinical trials by leading authorities document the safety and effectiveness of this treatment.”



The only side effect of Soprano XL is that after the treatment the skin may appear a little red for approximately 1 hour.



Pulse light clinic have over 10 years of experience when it comes to IPL, Rosacea treatment, photo rejuvenation, laser tattoo and hair removal. The clinic is very pleased to able to add non-invasive skin tightening procedures to the list of services their highly experienced staff can offer.