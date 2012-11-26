London Clinic to Offer State of the Art Soprano XL Hair Removal

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- The process of removing unwanted hair can be painful, time consuming and expensive. Laser hair removal is quite a new process that can offer long lasting, even permanent results. Imagine never having to shave or wax again, how much time and money would you save?



City Hair Removal are based in Fenchurch Street, London. The clinic say that the new procedure they are using called Soprano XL is even more effective than the services they offered before. The clinic say on their website “Our ethos is to enhance beauty without loosing the essence of what makes an individual uniquely attractive. We approach hair removal with a wealth of understanding, knowledge and sensitivity and aim to address our clients concerns and restore confidence.”



They say that they are very pleased to be offering the Soprano XL procedure, it can remove hairs from most areas of the body faster and in less treatments than the previous laser services that they have been offering for over 10 years. Clients generally come to them looking for treatment on the face, bikini area, under their arms and legs.



The clinic like to consider themselves ahead of the competition, they have always been keen to adopt new technologies, were and will continue to be pioneers in their field.



The new procedure is very similar to previous technology employed by the clinic, laser light heats pigment in the hair follicle, the follicle is destroyed and sourrounding tissue is left untouched.



For more information about this procedure contact City Hair Removal, they are based in the very heart of London, EC3M 6BB and just a 4 minute walk from either Tower Hill or Monument tube station. The clinic offer a free initial consultation to determine your suitability for the Soprano XL treatment.