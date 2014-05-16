London Clinic Uses IPL and Dietary Changes to Effectively Treat Rosacea

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Rosacea is a chronic condition that affects the skin. The medical profession is not sure as to the exact cause of rosacea, it is thought to be hereditary. Sufferers are most commonly blonde haired, fair skinned women in the 30-40 age range, men aren’t as prone to suffering from rosacea as women are but men with the condition generally suffer worse symptoms.



In the early stages of rosacea a lot of sufferers find that they blush more easily and they can suffer from persistent redness, the redness is due to dilation of blood vessels.



Rosacea can affect any body part but it most commonly occurs on the face and neck. Rosacea can cause sufferers to experience relationship problems, a lot sufferers dread contact with people, they can become reclusive and many find the condition effects their social life.



Anyone who suspects that they have rosacea should try to get a proper diagnosis and treatment. If left untreated it can develop and cause something know medically as rhinophyma, this is when the skin becomes very thick. Something known as telangieotasia often occurs on the chin, cheeks and nose it occurs when small blood vessels that are located beneath the skin become visible.



For more than a decade Pulse Light Clinic, a clinic based in central London have been using IPL to treat telangieotasia. The clinic say that they have "pushed the boundaries of what is possible using IPL technology." The clinic has worked with nutritionists and clients to identify common dietary triggers, more information on the clinics rosacea diet can be found here.



In this video one of the clinics clients gives her experience of the treatment.



About Pulse Light Clinic

Pulse Light Clinic is located at 150-152 Fenchurch Street, London. The clinic offers a completely free no obligation initial consultation. The clinic is on several bus routes and just for 4 minutes walk from Tower Hill, Bank and Monument tube stations, see this page for more location information.