London Clinic Uses IPL to Treat Rosacea

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Rosacea is a condition that affects the skin, doctors are not sure as to the exact cause of rosacea. Sufferers are commonly women in the 30-40 age range, men aren’t as prone to suffering from it but if they do get the condition, they generally suffer worse symptoms than women.



Think you might suffer from rosacea?



In the early stages of rosacea most sufferers find that they blush more easily and they can suffer from persistent redness, this redness is due to a dilation of blood vessels.



Rosacea can affect any part of the body but it is most common on the face and neck. It is not a nice thing to suffer from and can cause relationship problems, many sufferers dread contact with new people, they become reclusive and find that the condition affects their social life.



If you suspect you have rosacea it is important to get a proper diagnosis and treatment. Rosacea can be very easily treated and controlled but if left untreated it can develop and cause the skin to become very thick, this is known medically as rhinophyma. Other forms of the condition include vascular rosacea, it causes a condition called telangieotasia, this occurs when small blood vessels located beneath the skin become visible, it usually affects the chin, cheeks and nose.



Since 2002 Pulse Light Clinic, based in central London have been using IPL to treat telangieotasia. They say on their site http://www.pulselightclinic.co.uk that they have pioneered IPL techniques including multiple passes of Intense Pulsed light (IPL) to reach errant vessels under the skin.



They say that they have "pushed the boundaries of what is possible using IPL technology."



If you think you may suffer from rosacea but would like a second opinion Pulse Light Clinic offer a free initial no obligation consultation, they are based in Fenchurch Street, London just for 4 minutes walk from Tower Hill or Monument tube stations. Visit their website to learn more about rosacea treatment and how Pulse Light Clinic use IPL therapy.