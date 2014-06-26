London Clinic Utilises Award Winning Technology to Offer Pain Free Hair Removal

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2014 -- Pulse Light Clinic prides itself in having the latest breakthrough technology for laser hair removal. The clinic claim that the brand new laser machines they have invested in make it easy for them to target, lighter/finer hair, darker skin types 4-6 and offer pain free laser hair removal.



Laser hair removal is a process where unwanted hair is removed by exposure to pulses of laser light which in turn destroy the hair follicle. Laser hair removal is a gentle but rapid treatment to remove unwanted hair; it is also medically proven to ensure that the results are long lasting sometimes even permanent. Laser hair removal can be used to remove unwanted hair from most areas of the body. Most commonly hair can be removed from the face (lip, chin, jawline) legs, bikini area, underarms, back, shoulders, chest and abdomen.



Pulse Light Clinic have invested in 4 different types of laser hair removal machine, the clinic offers treatment via the Duetto, Nd:YAG, Alexandrite and Soprano XL they believe they are the only London clinic to offer treatment via these four different types of laser and say, they can effectively treat virtually any hair and skin colour combination.



Pulse Light Clinic offer treatment using the Soprano XL laser hair removal system, which is quite a new breakthrough in hair removals, this innovative technology has been designed to be the most comfortable laser hair removal machine available. It won the award of Gold Winner Treatment of the Year 2012-2013 and Aesthetic Awards.



Multiple treatments are required to experience the full benefit of Laser Hair Removal, normally 6-8 treatments are required for optimum results. The treatments are spaced between every 4 weeks for treatment to the face and every 6-7 weeks for the rest of the body.



Pulse Light Clinic offer free initial consultations on all their services including laser hair removal, the can then determine which laser will be more suited to the particular clients needs. The laser used can vary depending on area to be treated, clients skin type, etc.



Clients interested in permanent hair removal should note that not all laser clinics are able to treat every skin colour and hair combination – they should ensure that they choose the appropriate clinic that has the right equipment for their needs.



About Pulse Light Clinic

Pulse Light Clinic has been offering various laser procedures since 2002, the clinic employs extremely experienced staff and is located very centrally in Fenchurch Street, London. The clinics nearest tube stations are Bank, Monument and Tower Hill for more on the clinics location and opening times visit this page.