London College of Beauty Therapy Offers a Wide Range of Short Specialist and Advance Courses in Beauty and Fitness Industry

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- London College of Beauty Therapy, the UK's leading specialist college, offers a wide range of courses in beauty therapy, hair & media make-up, advanced aesthetics and spa & salon management with a range of flexible dates and times to meet individual's needs. These courses are aimed at providing students with in-depth knowledge whilst equipping them with diverse skills required to build a career in the beauty and fitness industry across the globe. All of their courses take place at their college in central London that includes theory and hands-on knowledge delivered by highly experienced industry professionals.



LCBT's courses are completely flexible, offering short term & diploma courses, and apprenticeships. On completion of the course, their team of advisors help you find employment in your chosen area. LCBT maintains excellent industry links with some of the leading brands such as Steiner, Benefit, Clarins, PureGym, Fitness First and Virgin Active.



A representative from LCBT talked about their courses, "We are proud to offer a range of courses to suit your needs ranging from Level 1 to Advanced Level 4 and CPD to a Foundation Degree. There are a variety of ways to pay including Government funding, Adult Learner Loans and 12 months interest-free private finance. The specialist courses available will give you a lifetime passport to a successful career in Beauty, Hair, Make-up or Fitness. We work with leading brands to support you in achieving your goals and aspirations and have fantastic progression routes and links to the industry."



London College of Beauty Therapy is the leading college in London providing a range of short specialist courses and advanced specialisms at Level 4 in areas such as Spa and Salon Management Diplomas; Aesthetics and Medi-Aesthetics qualifications awarded by CIBTAC and Advanced Epilation/Electrolysis courses as the London Sterex Academy. All of their courses run throughout the year, so you can start when it best suits you.



About London College of Beauty Therapy (LCBT)

Founded by Eileen Cavalier OBE in 1995, the London College of Beauty Therapy (LCBT) offers a wide range of courses short specialist courses such as Beauty Therapy, Beauty Retail, Hair and Media Makeup, Hairdressing, Advanced Aesthetics, Advanced Epilation and Fitness. LCBT's training programmes are completely flexible, offering certificate & diploma courses, short and advanced courses and apprenticeships. The college has gained the Centre of Vocational Excellence for Retail and Beauty and Holistic Care. It also holds the Training Quality Mark, the Matrix Standard and the Leadership and Management Standard, and has won numerous awards for training and excellence.



