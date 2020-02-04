London College of Beauty Therapy Offers Hairdressing Courses Through Unparalleled System of Training

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- London College of Beauty Therapy offers a wide range of professional hairdressing courses to help students gain the skills and knowledge they need to build a successful career in the beauty and personal care industry. The hairdressing course at LCBT is designed to be contemporary, relevant, updated with the latest trends in the ever-thriving hairdressing industry. Taking up an advanced course in hairdressing can open up the career path for students towards becoming celebrity hairdressers. LCBT's hairdressing courses are completely flexible, offering short term & diploma courses, and apprenticeships. Once qualified, students are supported by higher education or employment through the close links that LCBT's in-house job shop has established with key employers in the industry.



A representative of LCBT talked about their hairdressing courses, "Women's and Men's Hairdressing is a fast-moving, fashion orientated industry, where your creative and artistic flair can be explored. Hairdressing is an essential part of the world of Fashion and Beauty and here at LCBT, we have designed programmes of study to support you in developing your hairdressing career pathway. You could be the next Hairdresser working for Saks or even Trevor Sorbie!"



London College of Beauty Therapy is the UK's largest specialist college specialising in Beauty Therapy, Beauty Retail, Hair and Media Makeup, Hairdressing, Advanced Aesthetics, Advanced Epilation and Fitness courses. Many of their courses are free for those aged 16-18 years old and for 19+ who are unemployed claiming JSA or other benefits. The college also offers part-funding to many other students who do not fall into these categories, including the Advanced Learner Loan, as well as full cost short and advanced courses to enhance and advance your career opportunities.



About London College of Beauty Therapy (LCBT)

Founded by Eileen Cavalier OBE in 1995, the London College of Beauty Therapy (LCBT) offers a wide range of courses short specialist courses such as Beauty Therapy, Beauty Retail, Hair and Media Makeup, Hairdressing, Advanced Aesthetics, Advanced Epilation and Fitness. LCBT's training programmes are completely flexible, offering certificate & diploma courses, short and advanced courses and apprenticeships. The college has gained the Centre of Vocational Excellence for Retail and Beauty and Holistic Care. It also holds the Training Quality Mark, the Matrix Standard and the Leadership and Management Standard, and has won numerous awards for training and excellence.



