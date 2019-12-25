London College of Beauty Therapy Provides Fitness Courses Ensuring Long Term Career Opportunities in the Fitness Industry

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2019 -- London College of Beauty Therapy, the largest private educational establishment in London, provides a wide range of fitness courses designed to provide students with long term career opportunities in the fitness industry, both nationally and internationally. Their health and fitness courses offer two qualifications: Level 2 diploma health and fitness with sports massage and Level 2 Award in Studio Cycling. These fitness courses are based on scientific, evidence-based research, helping students to train as personal trainers to design fitness programs that help their clients achieve their fitness goals. Each of The London College of Beauty Therapy's fitness courses is taught by trained professionals in gym locations around London.



In the UK, there has been a significant growth of accredited fitness courses and programmes on offer and the expectation is that the number of jobs available for fitness professionals will continue to grow faster than many other sectors. These courses not only you career opportunities at gyms, health clubs, spas, hotels and cruise ships, but can also provide a route to becoming a personal trainer to high profile or celebrity clients.

A representative of LCBT talked about their fitness courses, "LCBT's course Level 2 Diploma in Health and Fitness (with Sports Massage) for 16-18 year olds is a great way to get started and qualified for a career in the Fitness Industry and become a Fitness Instructor. The course is delivered through a range of methods working with your needs to provide you with a range of skills which will open career opportunities in the Gym and Fitness Industries. You will learn Level 2 Fitness Instructing along Sports Massage as well as studio cycling. A typical course day will run 2-4 days a week, from 9am-6pm, you will be required to attend the full day."



London College of Beauty Therapy a reputable beauty colleges in London offering courses in beauty therapy, hair and media make-up, hairdressing and fitness start all year round with a range of flexible dates and times to meet your needs. LCBT works closely with leading employers to ensure the courses and curriculum that are taught directly meets the skills and recruitment needs of the industry. The college also gives the students with the option for progression onto higher levels or into employment through their in-house Job Shop with links to the largest and most prestigious brands in the industry.



About London College of Beauty Therapy (LCBT)

Founded by Eileen Cavalier OBE in 1995, the London College of Beauty Therapy (LCBT) offers a wide range of courses short specialist courses such as Beauty Therapy, Beauty Retail, Hair and Media Makeup, Hairdressing, Advanced Aesthetics, Advanced Epilation and Fitness. LCBT's training programmes are completely flexible, offering certificate & diploma courses, short and advanced courses and apprenticeships. The college has gained the Centre of Vocational Excellence for Retail and Beauty and Holistic Care. It also holds the Training Quality Mark, the Matrix Standard and the Leadership and Management Standard, and has won numerous awards for training and excellence.



For more information, please visit: https://www.lcbt.co.uk/



