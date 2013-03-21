London Event: The Future of Retail - from the Professionals Creating It

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Insider Trends (http://www.insider-trends.com/) is bringing together the very best minds in London’s retail sector to discuss the future of the industry from their unique perspective. On March 25th at the British Library, they will come together to discuss their innovations, and their take on the future. Speakers will include:



These include:



– Jonathan Chippendale, CEO of Holition, who are redefining retail marketing through augmented-reality technology



– Mark Collin, Head of Retail for Europe at Thoughtworks, who’ll be discussing how he has been teaching retail giants like Morrisons to learn from small businesses



– Emma Jones, founder of Enterprise Nation, who will be discussing PopUp retail in Britain, and the pivotal role it will play in the future of retail for small businesses



– Eric Van der Kleij, who runs Level39 at Canary Wharf, a new tech accelerator for startups. Covering the whole 39th floor of the prestigious One Canada Square building, the ambitious ‘living labs’ project will let businesses create, test and market their products to leading technology buyers, investors and experts.



– Cate Trotter, founder of Insider Trends, who will co-ordinate the event and provide her own insight into future trends in retail



After discussing their latest and most exciting projects, each speaker will discuss the future of retail within their niche. By the end of the evening, attendees will have a unique perspective – of inestimable value – on the future of retail.



This will all be followed by a wine and networking session for all attendees.



The event will take place at the British Library Business and IP Centre in London on Monday 25th March, from 6pm-9pm. It is being run in conjunction with Enterprise Nation and the British Library.



To find out more and purchase tickets, please go to: http://www.insider-trends.com/future-of-retail/



To arrange an interview with Insider Trend’s founder Cate Trotter, call +44 (0) 844 504 8080 or email cate@insider-trends.com



Insider Trends delivers trend tours, workshops, talks and experiences for a wide-range of high-profile clients. Founded by Trendspotter Cate Trotter, it shows businesses the future of their industry, inspiring innovations, strategies and developments of their own. Insider Trends’ clients include Telenor, Clarks, American Express and Philips.



"Insider Trends brought a knowledge and expertise on market and product trends, adding the right level of credibility and gravitas to our journalist workshop presentation. Their input added value, and I wouldn’t hesitate to work with them again." – Sasha Naod, Senior Manager, Global Product PR, Philips