London Hair Removal Clinic Brings Specialized Laser Hair Removal Treatment for Both Men & Women

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Mile Clinic in London has brought specialized laser and Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) treatments that are focused on not only a simple hair removal but offering complete skin rejuvenation. Using the latest technology available for removing hair and nourishing human skin for a healthy and natural shine, the clinic has become a popular hotspot for both men and women. The skillful specialists at the center offer hair removal and skin rejuvenation treatments to people of both the genders.



The Mile Clinic comprises of experienced and fully-trained medical professionals and qualified nurses. They have rich experience in the advanced skin laser technology, and ensure the best laser hair removal treatment to all who come to their clinic. Sheila Maclean, a qualified nurse associated with the clinic, maintains that they have an extensive loyal customer base that trusts them for different types of skin laser and IPL therapies. “For the last 9 years, I have treated thousands of people at our clinic, and all of them appreciated the treatment and the results they have achieved,” she states happily.



Besides, they use the latest devices that allow them to deliver the best results, even if when it comes to removing hair from larger areas such as back and legs. In the recent times, removing of hair and the skin rejuvenation treatments are also gaining popularity among men. And Mile Clinic has emerged as a reliable hair removal London center for people to get silky, smooth and healthy skin.



The laser hair removal London clinic employs the techniques that help uproot hair from its follicles and gives a clean and clear appearance. Besides, it creates a permanent effect and one enjoys hair-less and smoother skin for a long time. Moreover, the experienced and qualified professionals at the clinic focus on offering treatments in a painless manner that enhances the experience of the people, besides offering them the desired results. In order to learn more about their laser and IPL hair removal treatment, one may visit the website http://pulselightclinic.com.



About Mile Clinic London

Mile Clinic offers hair removal and skin rejuvenation programs to a large number of customers. The clinic has a team of experienced and fully trained medical professionals who carry out the treatments using latest devices. The clinic takes services of qualified nurses who are highly skilled in both Laser and Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) techniques. The clinical team focuses on the delivery of Laser treatments for hair removal and IPL for skin photo rejuvenation and rosacea treatment.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: 020 7283 8191

Website: http://pulselightclinic.com