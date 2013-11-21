London Hair Removal Clinic Offers Free Patch Test and Initial Consultation

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- City Hair Removal are based in Fenchurch Street, Central London just a short walk from Bank Docklands Light Railway station, Fenchurch street train station, Bank, Monument and Tower Hill tube stations and the clinic is on many bus routes.



The popular clinic has been offering hair removal for more than 20 years and treats 40 or more clients every single day, they have three different types of laser available for hair removal clients. Lasers available at the clinic are The Soprano XL, The Alexandrite and The Nd:Yag they can also use the Duetto Laser (Nd:YAG & Alexandrite combined), learn more about this here. In the initial consultation the clinic will be able to evaluate the clients skin type and advise which laser is right for each particular client.



Using an experienced clinic like City Hair Removal and taking advantage of their free patch test offer will help reduce the chances of you suffering side effects, the clinic say here “Despite the fact that laser hair removal is a safe procedure, people may perhaps undergo some side effects of laser hair removal if a respectable clinic is not selected or the suitable pre and post treatment safety measures aren’t followed.”



Going to the wrong clinic that has inexperienced staff or the wrong equipment and doesn't provide a patch test can cause serious issues to occur, these may include burning and Hyper or Hypo skin colouring. City Hair Removal say “Hyper or Hypo skin-colouring can be caused by unnecessary sun exposure before, throughout or after the laser treatment. Not using a reliable laser operator or being treated by an inexperienced operator can also lead to serious side effects; inappropriate use of the laser can be contributory in producing post treatment pigmentation or scorching.”



City Hair Removal say their clinic is staffed only and exclusively by experienced and fully trained medical professionals, for more information visit www.cityhairremoval.com/about-us. To book a free initial consultation perspective clients can call the clinic on 0207 283 8191 or simply walk in, the clinic is open 12 hours a day, 6 days a week from Monday to Saturday.