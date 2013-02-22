London Hairdresser Launches Innovative Home Mobile Hairstylist Company

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Scissor Paper Rock hairdresser is an innovative service for those who for a reason or another cannot go to their usual hairdresser. Clients with mobility problems do not need to give up to their looks. The mobile hairdresser service is run by fully experienced hair stylist who will come to the client home or office to perform beauty services. Normally the hairdressers carry all the equipment necessary for cuts and blow dry, highlights and colouring, therefore it is aimed to provide the same services that people expect from their local salon, but often at lower rates and at higher level of conveniency.



The mobile hairdresser clients are people who are housebound such as moms with small children, elderly people, mobility problem patients or even the ordinary business person who is too busy to queue up at the salon for a haircut.



Scissor Paper Rock also gives the possibility to the clients to always book the same hairdresser in order to give more customized services. At the local salon the staff rotates and the clients might not always get the hair stylist that he or she love the most. The company as it operates only by advance booking can guarantee that the customers will be always visited by the hairdresser that they requested.



About Scissor Paper Rock

Scissor Paper Rock hairdresser operates 7 days a week in central London. The staff covers zone one or and however other areas might considered for hair and beauty pampering parties.



