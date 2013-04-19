London IPL Clinic Launches Introductory Offer on IPL Treatment for Rosacea Sufferers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- One London-based clinic has had great success using Intense Pulsed Light (IPL Treatment) and Dietary Changes, with IPL any broken blood vessels or thread veins that have been caused by rosacea can be treated and often removed completely. This IPL treatment reduces visible redness caused by rosacea, it can also significantly decrease the intensity and duration of flushing suffered by rosacea patients.



Established in 2002 Pulse Light Clinic have many years experience when it comes to using laser and IPL to successfully treat many skin conditions including rosacea.



The clinic say “we have developed an IPL treatment specifically geared to Rosacea. That means parameters, pulse delays, wavelengths etc are selected for the individual Rosacea client as well as particular effective methods of directing the IPL onto the skin.”



Roscea will not be cured after one treatment though, it is a life long condition. The Pulse Light Clinic recommend a yearly check-up and treatment to keep the condition fully under control.



The clinic also has a nutritionist that works with clients to identify any dietary triggers that may be causing them to suffer rosacea flare-ups, dietary triggers vary from patient to patient but often include caffeine, alcohol and spicy foods.



About The Pulse Light Clinic

The Pulse Light Clinic is based in Fenchurch Street, Central London, just a short walk from Monument and Bank Tube stations they are happy to offer a free first consultation to anyone who thinks that they may suffer from Rosacea. Visit they're website www.pulselightclinic.co.uk for further details of rosacea treatment and details of any current introductory offers that they may have available.