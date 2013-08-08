London IPL Clinic Offers Big Savings on Rosacea Treatment

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Rosacea is a chronic skin condition (a chronic condition is one that is persistent and lasts for three or more months, you can read more about chronic conditions and diseases here on Wikipedia). Doctors are not completely sure what the causes of rosacea are and it cannot be completely cured. Rosacea is most commonly suffered by females that have fair hair, fair skin and aged around 30 but rosacea does affect men, people with other skin tones, hair colours and of other age groups too. Women are more common sufferers of this condition but men tend to suffer worse rosacea symptoms.



Sufferers with the early stages of rosacea will often notice a tendency to blush more easily and suffer persistent skin redness, this redness that sufferers experience (usually on the face but rosacea does affect other parts of the body too) is due to the dilation of blood vessels. People suffering from rosacea often experience social problems in work, at home and especially when meeting new people. The condition can become so bad that a lot of sufferers will feel very embarrassed by it and avoid having contact with new people.



Rosacea will get worse and can even affect your sight if not treated, many rosacea sufferers develop ocular rosacea too so if you think you have this condition it is a good idea to seek the opinion of a medical expert and rosacea treatment.



About Pulse Light Clinic

One London-based clinic has over 13 years experience of treating Rosacea, Pulse Light Clinic is based in Fenchurch Street, London. The clinic uses state of the art IPL (Intense Pulsed Light Therapy) and works with clients to identify their individual dietary triggers, they have just launched a special voucher code which enables patients to get a free initial consultation and discounted first treatment. To take advantage of the offer just call the clinic on 0207 283 8191 and quote the code that can be found on this page.