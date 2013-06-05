London IPL Clinic Offers Discounted Rosacea Treatment for New Clients

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- In the UK, around one in every 10 people is a rosacea sufferer, doctors do not know what causes this condition and there is no known cure but its symptoms can be reduced and controlled. One London-based clinic is having great success treating rosacea through diet and IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) therapy. The clinic, called Pulse Light Clinic says that they have successfully treated thousands of patients that suffer from rosacea.



IPL is considered one of the most effective treatments available for rosacea sufferers; Schroeter CA ET carried out a study. Al in 2005, this study showed an average of 77.8% clearances of rosacea lesions with minimal side effects by using IPL.



Pulse Light Clinic have also found that diet can play a role in triggering and reducing rosacea symptoms, the clinic say on their website “By choosing the correct foods, flushing can be reduced and sometimes even eliminated, and it is thought that sometimes the small red blood vessels may also be strengthened as they repair themselves after flushing is reduced. All parts of the body self-heal to an extent.”



About The Pulse Light Clinic

The Pulse Light Clinic is based in the heart of London, within walking distance of Monument, Bank and several London tube stations full details of the clinics location can be found on this map. For new clients they are offering a special introductory treatment session for just £199, to book your first session just visit www.pulselightclinic.co.uk